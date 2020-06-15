MLA Ganesh Gupta tests positive, total three TRS MLAs got virus

Hyderabad: TRS MLA of Nizamabad B Ganesh Gupta was tested positive for Corona in Telangana.

With symptoms of Corona, he got check up only to be tested positive. With this three MLAs of the ruling party were tested positive so far for Covid-19 in the state.

Earlier, two MLAs tested positive for Corona including — Bajireddy Goverdhan Reddy of Nizamabad rural segment and Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy of Janagam.

Gupta was in contact with Goverdhan Reddy which led to spread of the virus according to information.

Before that Goverdhan Reddy had met with Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy in a meeting in Hyderabad and got infected with the virus.

