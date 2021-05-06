MLAs take oath in West Bengal Assembly

By Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 6th May 2021 3:46 pm IST
Kolkata: Newly elected TMC MLAs and Bangla film personalities Raj Chakraborty and Lovely Maitra flash victory signs during their oath ceremony inside the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI05_06_2021_000054B)
Kolkata: Newly elected MLAs of various political parties during their oath ceremony inside the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Pro-tem speaker Subrata Mukherjee administers oath to new MLAs inside the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected MLAs in the State Legislative Assembly, Kolkata, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: TMC MLA Naina Bandopadhyay takes oath during the swearing-in ceremony in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: (L-R)- TMC MLAs Swarnakamal Saha, Paresh PAul, Atin Ghosh and Sujit Bose during their swearing-in ceremony in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

