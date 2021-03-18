MLC polls: TRS candidates Vani Devi, Rajeswar leads in early counting

Hyderabad: The much hyped counting for two graduate MLC polls for Hyderabad and Nalgonda segments is still going on and the results are to come late mid night or on Friday morning hours.

According to information the TRS candidates from these two segments are in the lead including Vani Devi and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

The political parties and people are surprised to see the huge number of competition in the two segments with 93 and 71 candidates are in fray respectively and the counting is still on. It will be completed after about 7 rounds of the counting and the candidates are caught in tense moments.

In Hyderabad segment TRS candidate Vani Devi got 35171 votes and BJP Ramchandra Rao got 32558 votes respectively according to reports.

By the completion of the fourth round with 15438 votes, TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy got 63442 votes according to information.

Interestingly Teenmar Mallanna who is in the fray at Nalgonda segment is in the second lead with 48004 votes and surpassed Prof Kodandaram of TJS in third lead with 39615 votes.

Also BJP candidate Premender Reddy got 23703 votes and Congress candidate Ramulu got 15934 votes respectively and 12743 votes were counted as invalid. Fifth round of counting was going on in both the segments when reports came in.