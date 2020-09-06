MNM condemns disconnection of power supply to mill workers’ homes

Chennai, Sep 5 : Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), the party floated by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, on Saturday condemned the disconnection of power supply to the residential quarters of Shree Ambika Sugar mill workers by the collection agents of Punjab National Bank (PNB).

A statement issued here by MNM said the Punjab National Bank has taken control of the sugar mill in Cuddalore district over non-payment of its debt and the mill is non-functional since 2018.

The sugar company has not paid salaries to the 220 workers since August 2017 and the statutory deductions like employees provident fund and Life Insurance Corporation premium have not been remitted, said MNM.

According to MNM, the collection agents of Punjab National Bank had disconnected the power supply to the workers’ quarters and also compelled them to vacate the quarters amidst the pandemic.

The party demanded that the Tamil Nadu government take action so that the workers get their dues and also power supply is restored to their quarters.

Source: IANS

