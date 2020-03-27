MNRE officers, staff working from home through e-office platform

New Delhi: The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has been working through e-office from home amid the coronavirus lockdown imposed as a precaution to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Besides the movement of files and notings online, review meetings are also taking place through video conferencing.

“RK Singh, Minister for New and Renewable Energy, also took review meetings with all officers yesterday and today in which it was decided that MNRE will issue uniform combined guidelines for procurement of Renewable Energy (solar, wind, hybrid) including storage to facilitate investment in the sector and will continue to bring new bids so that investors can plan their investment,” the MNRE said in an official statement on Friday. During these meetings, it was also decided that SECI and NTPC should immediately sign MoU with the Rajasthan government for setting up two RE park of 5,000 MW capacity each. This arrangement would mark first phase of 25,000 MW Ultra Mega RE Park proposed in Jaisalmer.

Further, contours for setting up 25,000 MW RE park in Khavada in Gujarat were also finalised in consultation with the Ministry of Defence and Gujarat government. Various options for capitalisation of IREDA were also discussed. “MNRE also issued guidelines for complete solarisation of sun town, Modhera in Gujarat. Government of India has launched a scheme with an objective to take forward the Prime Minister’s vision of solarisation of sun-temple town of Modhera in District – Mehsana, Gujarat,” the release said.

“The scheme envisages setting up of the renewable energy installations like 6 MW solar PV power plant, 15 MWh Battery storage, rooftop solar PV systems, smart meters and solar EV charging stations in Modhera, with an investment of around Rs 65 crore, with upto 50 per cent central financial assistance (maximum Rs 32.50 crore) from Government of India through Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and balance 50 per cent coming from Gujarat government,” it added. The scheme will fulfill the domestic and agricultural electricity needs of all the households of Modhera with solar energy, thereby setting up a pilot demonstration project for a village/ town running completely on solar energy.

“The government has already initiated tendering for the proposed installations through Gujarat Power Corporation Limited (GPCL) and aims to complete this project this year itself by December 2020. Implementation of this project will be done by Gujarat Power Corporation Limited (GPCL)”, the statement said.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.