MNS leader Jameel Shaikh shot dead in Thane

Thane: A leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Jameel Shaikh (49) was on Monday shot dead by unidentified persons in Rabodi area in Maharashtra, a police official said.

The deceased was president of a civic ward in the city.

After the incident, Shaikh was rushed to the Jupitar hospital where he was declared dead.

Later, the body was shifted to JJ Hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, the cops started investigation. They are checking the CCTV footage of the surrounding area.

In the video, two persons on the bike can be seen following Shaikh who was on another two wheeler. Later, a person on the bike was seen firing at Shaikh.

Soon, Shaikh fell on the ground whereas, the persons on the bike managed to escape from the spot.

The reason for the murder is not yet known.