Mob demand installation of Hindu idol in Christian school

Hyderabad: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists on Monday issued an ultimatum to Christ Jyothi Senior Secondary School, a 50-year old missionary institution, demanding that the latter install a Saraswathi idol in the school premises.

The school located in Satna town, Madhya Pradesh was threatened dire consequences if the management did not agree to the demands of the right-wing extremists. As reported by Muslim Mirror, a 30 member delegation of the VHP and Bajrang Dal met with Father Augustine Chittuparambil, manager of the school to explain their demands.

Speaking with Muslim Mirror on phone, Father Augustine said they gave the school management 15 days to comply with their demand or face protests in front of the school. The Hindu activists then left the place with a warning to come back in case the school failed to comply with their demands. They claimed that the school was built at a place where the idol of goddess Saraswati had existed”.

The Bajrang Dal activists did not misbehave with the priest but they raised slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”. In fact, Father Augustine was informed by Satna police that the delegation was coming to meet him.

He also pointed out that the idol demand is politically motivated as a by-election to some assembly seats is scheduled next month.

The school management is likely to seek legal protection if the radicals come back to create any problem.