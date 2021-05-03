Mobile App introduced to facilitate admission in minority’s residential schools, junior colleges

Hyderabad: The Minority Residential School Society (MRSS) has introduced a mobile app to facilitate admission in MRSS schools and Jr colleges with transparency. The app is introduced to save the students and their guardians from visiting the schools and colleges due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The MRSS Secretary B Shafiullah said that the draw system shall be adopted this year for admission in place of the entrance test. The students are given online admission facility to get admission for Class Vth and Inter 1st year. In addition, the admissions shall also be given from VIth to IXth classes on vacant seats.

Shafiullah said the eligible candidates can download the “tmreis” app from the Google Play. They can even fill the admission form through the “tmreis” site at :

www.tmreis.telangana.gov.in

The last date for submitting the applications is May 20.

The MRSS Secretary said that the selection of the students in the concerned schools shall be done through the draw.

For Inter 1st year, the draw shall be conducted under the supervision of a Selection Committee. Rule of reservation shall be applied in the admission process.

If more seats are vacant after the admissions, the eligible candidates shall be given a chance to apply again.

B Shafiullah has expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao who has given approval for setting up residential schools and jr. colleges in large numbers wherein more than one lakh students are getting quality education.

He said that the residential schools and jr colleges are the best educational centers for the economically weaker students. These students have set a high benchmark for other students.

Shafiullah said 204 residential schools and 118 junior colleges are performing well. He appealed to the student’s guardians to take advantage of this facility.