Mobile medical van launched for 20 Mumbai slums

News Desk 1Published: 5th December 2020 7:24 pm IST

Mumbai, Dec 5 : Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday launched a mobile medical van (MMV) to provide free medical services to people in 20 Mumbai slums, an official said here.

The MMV will provide free health check-ups, medicines, spectacles and even arrange for essential surgeries for the people living in the congested slums.

The vehicle was presented by the GIC India as part of its corporate social responsibility programme to RK HIV & AIDS Research & Care Centre, which will manage the day-to-day operations.

On the occasion, Koshyari lauded the works carried out by the Centre for the poor, ill and needy in the city slums, besides arranging for food and ration benefiting more than 10 million people during the Covid-induced lockdown.

Dharmendra Kumar, Chairman, RK HIV & AIDS Research & Care Centre, said the organisation holds a world record for conducting more than 27,000 medical camps that helped over 3.55 crore people across the country.

–IANS
qn/arm

