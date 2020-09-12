Moderate rains at few places in Rajasthan

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 12th September 2020 8:08 pm IST
Srinagar Rain

Jaipur: Light to moderate rainfall occurred at few places in Rajasthan with Kushalgarh (Banswara) and Sirohi each receiving a maximum of 6 cm rains till Saturday morning, the meteorological department here said.

Kotda (Udaipur) and Bali (Pali) recorded 5 cm and 4 cm rains while Mount Abu (Sirohi), Dungbola (Dungarpur), Kesarpura (Banswara) and Raibadi (Nagaur), each received 3 cm rains during this period, according to the department.

The weather remained mainly dry on Saturday. Light rains are likely to occur at a few places in the state during the next 48 hours.

Source: PTI
READ:  Rajasthan reports 739 new COVID cases, 7 more deaths
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close