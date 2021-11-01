Moderate to heavy rain expected in Telangana for next 3 days

Hyderabad: Telangana state is likely to witness light to moderate rains with thundershowers at many places and heavy rains at isolated places for the next three days, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has said in a forecast.

The heavy rain will be mainly over Jogulamba-Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad and Bhadradri-Kothagudem.

Whereas in the Greater Hyderabad municipal corporation(GHMC) area the weather will mainly remain dry till Tuesday, thereafter, light to moderate rain with thundershowers are expected to occur at isolated places for the next two days.

During the last 24 hours, Telangana recorded the highest rainfall of 101.8 mm at Nalgonda and the highest maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius at Warangal and the lowest minimum temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius recorded at Adilabad.

According to TSDPS, there was no rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours in the GHMC area, the lowest minimum temperature of 18.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Patancheruvu, and the highest maximum temperature of 33.0 degrees Celsius was recorded at Musheerabad.

The minimum temperatures in the state are expected to be in the range of 18 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 31 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius.

Whereas the minimum temperatures in the city are expected to be in the range of 19 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 30 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius.