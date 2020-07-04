Modern Maternity, Petla Burg Hospital deny consultations

Hyderabad: Petla Burg Hospital and Modern Government Maternity Hospital, Koti had refused to give treatment to pregnant ladies. Hence, over 50 pregnant women who were denied consultation and admission staged a protest at Koti Maternity Hospital on Friday.

On one hand people are asked to come to government hospitals for treatment at the same time the hospitals are denying treatment to the pregnant ladies. Even those who are in their ninth month with due dates nearing are also denied consultation.

“My due date is on the seventh of this month and not one test was done at this hospital. I have got my tests done at private labs. Even for consultation I am being asked to come again tomorrow. I cannot afford to go to private hospitals,” said 30-year-old Prathima, who came all the way from Medchal.

Like her, several women refused to go back. From 8 am to 2 pm, they protested and demanded that doctors take care of them.