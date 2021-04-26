Modi burdening people with fuel, gas charges, support TRS for growth: Harish

Hyderabad: Finance minister T Harish Rao yesterday criticised the centre for burdening people with fuel prices and gas cylinder charges. He conducted a campaign in the 14th ward of Siddipet Municipality for the TRS candidate Kavitha Sampath Reddy.

He alleged that the centre increased petrol prices to Rs 100 a litre and gas charges almost reaching Rsc1000 per cylinder.

The State Election Commission has announced polls on April 30 for two Municipal Corporations and five Municipalities.

Harish Rao said that the TRS Government has been spending huge funds for municipalities and corporations. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been offering adequate funds for villages, town development he claimed. He accused the BJP government in the centre of not helping people.

The Modi Government has only adding to the problems of the people he charged. Despite Corona effects and decline in financial revenues, we continue welfare the Minister claimed.

Do not believe in false propaganda by the BJP or other parties as they stall development he appealed. No other state can give Kalyan Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak, Rs 1 lakh 16000 towards the marriage of poor girls.

We hope to get the support of people for continuous development and welfare, Harish Rao said. He said that they have developed this segment and the town with all facilities. He said that local roads and Komati Cheruvu are developed and bring enjoyed by people.

The MP conducted a door-to-door campaign ahead of the municipality polls on April 30. He said that the ruling party is giving funds to all municipalities for providing basic amenities and facilities.

He also said that Rs 148 cr being released every month towards the development of the towns.

Siddipet is noted for the development of roads, footpaths, underground drainage, parks, and others, he said.

We spend more funds for parks, greenery, dumping yards, vegetable markets, and cemeteries, the Minister said. The Minister appealed to people to support the TRS candidate for continuous development and Welfare.

Harish Rao further said that the TRS Government of KCR is doing its best for the development of all towns and villages through several programs. We hope to see good majority in the polls, he added.