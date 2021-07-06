Modi cabinet reshuffle to take place on Wednesday evening

New Delhi: Putting end to a month long speculation, the reshuffle of the Narendra Modi cabinet is all set to take place on Wednesday evening.

Sources said that the new cabinet will be young, and have proper representation of all the communities, while some non-performing ministers will be dropped as the Prime Minister has personally reviewed performance of the present ministers.

A party functionary said that the new union cabinet will be one of the youngest in terms of average age and tone has been set by appointing Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot the Governor of Karnataka.

“By making Puskhar Singh Dhami youngest Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, party leadership has signalled that young leaders will be groomed by giving key responsibility to them,” he said.

Another party insider said that everyone will get proper representation in the cabinet to send a message that the Modi government is the government of all and especially for the poor and deprived section of society. Sources said that about two dozen ministers will be inducted taking care of poll-bound states and social equations.

“Representation will be given to states based on its size and all the regions of bigger states will get representation in the new Modi cabinet. Social equations of all the poll-bound states will be also addressed in the reshuffle,” a source said.

It is learnt that young and new faces will also get majority of ministerial berths in the cabinet reshuffle.

Alliance partners will also be given ministerial berths in reshuffle, especially the Janta Dal-United (JD-U) and Apna Dal, who currently have no representation.

“JD-U and Apna Dal were not part of the Union government from 2019. Both the alliance partners will join the Union government in the reshuffle,” a source said.

On Tuesday evening, ahead of reshuffle, BJP chief J.P. Nadda and General Secretary, Organisation, B.L. Santhosh discussed the cabinet expansion.

Leaders likely to be inducted into the cabinet have started arriving in the national capital. Sources said that Santhosh has made a call to MPs to be inducted in the cabinet to reach Delhi at earliest.