Modi catches fleeting view of ‘interesting’ Ind-Eng 2nd Test

Chennai, Feb 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday afternoon caught a fleeting view of the “interesting” second Test between India and England being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

“Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai,” Modi posted on his official Twitter handle with a beautiful image of the ‘Chepauk’ Stadium captured from his airplane. The tweet was then re-tweeted by the official handle of BCCI.

Virat Kohli’s men, who lost the first Test by a massive margin of 227 runs, are in a commanding position in the ongoing Test match as they had England reeling at 106/8 at the tea break on Day Two. India had posted 329 runs in their first innings.

The Prime Minister arrived in the Tamil Nadu capital earlier on Sunday morning and handed over the indigenously developed Arjun Main Battle Tank (Mark 1A) tanks to Army Chief General M.M. Naravane.

He later proceeded to the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium to launch several projects in the poll bound state. He inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, completed at a cost of Rs 3,770 crores.

Modi also inaugurated 22 km long fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu and also laid the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras.

India and England are currently taking part in a four-Test series, the first two of which are being played in Chennai while the remaining two matches will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

