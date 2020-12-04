Modi chairing all-party meeting to discuss corona situation, vaccine

New Delhi, Dec 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi was chairing an all-party meeting with ministerial colleagues and select opposition leaders on Friday to discuss the ongoing battle against coronavirus pandemic and potential availability of coronavirus vaccine in the near future and its distribution in India.

The virtual meeting began at 10.45 am, in which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, apart from Health Ministry Secretary, were also present.

The leaders of opposition parties will be taken into confidence on the measures taken by the central government so far to prevent more coronavirus cases in the country etc.

Only leaders of those parties which have four to five MPs have been invited to the meeting.

Once the meeting is over, an official statement will be issued on behalf of the Prime Minister’s Office to inform the public about its outcomes.

Earlier also, Modi had convened all-party meetings on coronavirus and the India-China border tensions in eastern Ladakh.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.