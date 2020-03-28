Modi creates fund to fight COVID-19, asks citizens to contribute

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday created a micro donation fund and mentioned account details, asking citizens from any walks of life to contribute any amount to fight the Covid-19 outbreak that has gripped the nation.

The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens.



“People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India”s war against Covid-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister”s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Funds will cater to distressing situations

Making an appeal to the citizens of the country, he requested for contributions to the PM-CARES Fund. “This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead. This link has all important details about the fund,” he added.

Micro-donations accepted

Giving the mode of payments which can be used through debit or credit cards or even mobile wallets, the Prime Minister said, “The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations.”

One of the first respondents to the Prime Minister”s initiatives was cine star Akshay Kumar. Within minutes of Modi”s appeal, Kumar pledged to contribute Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated his contribution with a tweet:

PM Modi also replied cricketer Suresh Rainafor for pledging Rs.52 Lakh. “This is brilliant fifty,” said PM.

The coronavirus outbreak has already infected over 900 people in the country besides claiming 19 lives.

