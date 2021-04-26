Modi emerged ‘super spreader’, failed as PM: IMA vice president

Jalandhar: In a scathing attack for his inefficiency at handling the second wave of COVID-19, Indian Medical Association (IMA) national vice president Navjot Singh Dahiya called Narendra Modi ‘super-spreader’ and ‘failed Prime Minister’.

Dr. Dahiya said that in spite of being proved as a ‘failed Prime Minister’ to control COVID-19 spread, the Prime Minister emerged as ‘super spreader’ by holding big political rallies in poll-bound states. He even allowed ‘Kumbh Mela’ during such a serious situation, he said in a statement.

“While the medical fraternity is trying hard to make people understand Covid norms, like social distancing, PM Modi did not hesitate to address big political rallies in the poll-bound state, tossing all Covid norms in the air”, Dahiya said.

The IMA’s national vice president also recalled that the Modi government organized a gathering of over one lakh people in Gujarat to welcome the then US President Donald Trump, when the first COVID-19 patient was spotted in India.

“Now when the second wave of Covid-19 is yet to reach its peak, the entire health system is failing as the PM did not take any step to strengthen it during the entire year,” Dahiya added. He also criticized the government for backing Baba Ramdev’s ‘Coronil’, which, he said, was disclaimed by WHO on the very next day.

Amid acute shortage of oxygen that is proving fatal for many OCVID-19 patients in the country, Dahiya pointed out that several projects for producing oxygen were still pending with the union government for clearance. “Such an important need was not heeded by the Modi government,” he alleged.