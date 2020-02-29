Modi has no citizenship certificate, he’s Indian by birth: PMO

A+ A-

New Delhi: In reply to an RTI filed by an Indian citizen questioning the citizenship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PMO office has replied that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no citizenship certificate because he is an Indian citizen by birth.

Protests against CAA

Ever since the BJP government at the centre has passed the Citizenship Amendment Act, protests against CAA are continued across the country and every citizen of the country is worried over how to prove his citizenship.

RTI filed

Meanwhile, one Subhankar Sarkar filed an RTI on January 17, 2020 asking for the citizenship certificate of prime minister of India Mr Narendra Modi.

Response to RTI

In response to his RTI, the Under Secretary of the PMO Praveen Kumar wrote: “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is a citizen of India by birth in terms of Section 3 of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and as such the question of his having a citizenship certificate which is for citizenship by registration does not arise.”

The response of Prime Minister’s Office is ambiguous and unclear.

The citizens of India are worried on the issue of citizenship, even the PMO fails to show the citizenship certificate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What’s good for the goose is good for the gander

After the implementation of CAA if the government officials ask for citizenship document, the citizens can claim themselves to be citizens by birth as in the case of prime minster Narendra Modi. But the question is whether such claim by an ordinary citizen will be accepted?