Modi lauds Yogi’s efforts in fight against Covid-19

Lucknow: With the whole world in the grip of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Uttar Pradesh government for its efforts in handling the unprecedented crisis.

Modi on Friday launched the ‘Aatmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan’ to provide employment to migrant and daily wage workers who had returned to the state during the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister also held talks with beneficiaries of the campaign which provides employment to more than one crore people, saying that UP had launched a major plan for its implementation.

Modi said, “The work done by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh was instrumental in preventing the spread of the pandemic in the most populous state.”

“Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, the state government had left behind developed countries such as France, Italy and Spain in the precautionary measures and solutions to save its citizens from the pandemic. The government had not missed the chance to turn disaster into opportunity and fought effectively against the global crisis.”

Modi said, “While other states are struggling in the fight against corona, UP has launched major development plans. Once again, many congratulations to you for starting these employment opportunities.”

The other states of the country, he added, could also learn a lot from this approach.

“UP people must be saved from the coronavirus. No drug or vaccine has come till date. The only medicine against this pandemic is maintaining a gap of two yards from one another and covering mouth, using face cover or a scarf. Until the corona vaccine is devised, we would be able to prevent it with this medicine,” he added.

The state’s doctors, paramedical staff, sweepers, policemen, anganwadi workers, bank and post-office staff, transport department, migrant workers, etc had contributed to fight this menace with full devotion. Uttar Pradesh’s efforts and achievements are huge as it is a bigger state than many countries combined in the world, he said.

Modi said, “The hard work by the UP government, in a way has helped save the lives of at least 85,000 people (as the death toll could have reached that figure without precautions). Today if we are able to save the lives of our citizens, it is a matter of great satisfaction.”

