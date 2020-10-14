Modi praises STARS project, special package for J&K, Ladakh

New Delhi, Oct 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the STARS project as well as the special package for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to which the Union cabinet gave its nod on Wednesday.

“The STARS project, which was approved by the Cabinet today, strengthens our efforts to transform the education sector and improve the quality of learning,” tweeted the Prime Minister.

The project will be implemented as a new Centrally-sponsored scheme under the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. The six states that are covered are Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha.

The World Bank-supported programme is known as Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS). The cost of this project is going to be Rs 5,718 crore with financial support of the World Bank amounting to $500 million, said the Centre.

The project seeks to support the states for developing, implementing, evaluating and improving interventions with direct linkages to improved education outcomes and school-to-work transition strategies for improved labour market outcomes.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Today’s Cabinet decision will further ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh.”

The Union Cabinet chaired by Modi on Wednesday approved a special package amounting to Rs 520 crore for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

It is for a period of five years and ensures the funding of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) in the two UTs on a demand driven basis without linking the allocation with poverty ratio.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.