Modi, Shah, Nadda greet nation on Chhath Puja

New Delhi, Nov 20 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda on Friday extended their greetings to the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

In a tweet, Modi said, “May ‘Chhathi Maiyya’ grant happiness, prosperity and vitality of the Sun God to everyone.”

Shah said, “Heartfelt greetings to all the countrymen on ‘Chhath Puja’, the ‘Mahaparva’ of Sun-worship.”

The BJP Presidnet too extended his wishes on the occasion, terming Chhath as a “festival of penance and devotion”.

Chhath is a festival that is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, parts of Uttar Pradesh and the Madhesh area in Nepal. Solar deity ‘Surya’ and his sister ‘Shashti Devi’ (Chhathi Maiya) are worshipped during the festival.

