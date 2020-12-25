Modi to flag off country’s first driverless metro train on Dec 28

New Delhi, Dec 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country’s first fully automated driveless metro train on December 28, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Thursday.

The train will run on the 37 km Magenta line from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden, Anuj Dayal, DMRC’s Executive Director of Corporate Communications, in a statement.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also launch the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for travel on the 23 km Airport Express line (New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21) on December 28,” the statement said.

The DMRC had opened its first corridor between Shahdara and Tis Hazari on December 25, 2002. It is going to complete 18 years of service on Friday.

Presently, the Delhi Metro network stretches to about 389 km with 285 stations. The network has now crossed the boundaries of Delhi to reach Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Gurgaon, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh and Ballabhgarh in Haryana.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.