Modi to visit Gujarat on March 21, 22

A+ A-

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his home state Gujarat for two days from March 21 for public dedication and inauguration of some projects, sources said on Saturday.

The visit was confirmed by MK Das, Principal Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office.

During the first day of his visit, Modi will inaugurate new attractions at the Statue of Unity site where Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue has been set up, including a new Safari Park opened on an experimental basis for visitors. The site is near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia.

He is likely to visit nearby Vadodara the same day to inaugurate a Centre-sponsored developmental work.

On the second day, Modi will dedicate to the public newly built UN Mehta Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad.

The PM is also expected to visit Junagadh to dedicate Dinkar scheme, a state project to provide electricity to farmers during daytime.