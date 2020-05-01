Modi wishes Russian PM speedy recovery from COVID-19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hoped that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin recovered soon from the novel coronavirus.

“My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health,” Modi tweeted in Russian and English. “We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Искренне желаю г-ну Мишустину, Премьер-министру России, скорейшего выздоровления и крепкого здоровья. Плечом к плечу с Россией, нашим близким другом, мы боремся с пандемией COVID-19. @GovernmentRF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2020

My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health. We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. @GovernmentRF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2020

Mishustin had said on Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and he would will self-isolate.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.