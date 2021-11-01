Moghalpura Sports Complex,  a den of wayward youngsters’ nightly activities

Hyderabad: The nightly activities at the Sports complex at Moghalpura – the old city’s densely populated area – is becoming a cause of concern for the local residents.

These residents complained many times to the Mughalpura police station officials to stop these activities but to no avail as these activities are going on with impunity.

All the Sports complexes in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad close in the evening between 8 to 10 p.m. But the Moghalpura sports complex is an exception to this rule.

After the sports activities come to an end in the evening the complex turns into a den of wayward youngsters for their nightly activities. The residents have waged campaigns to free their area from the menace of Ganja and other drugs. Counseling of many youngsters has been done

It is learnt that many youngsters from other parts of the city gather at Moghalpura sports complex at night. The local residents consider their activities dubious.

Whenever any local youngster objects to their presence, it always leads to heated altercations and creates a tense brawl-like situation.

In Moghalpura Sports Complex – where GHMC office is also located – there is no security system at night due to which the suspected elements gather freely at night.

Due to the earlier complaints of the residents, the Mughalpura police officials had assured that the complex gate would be closed by 10 p.m. but nothing has been done in this regard.