Mohamed Salah tests positive for coronavirus again

Cairo: Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus again, the Egyptian Football Association announced on Wednesday.

“Today, Mohamed Salah, the star of the national team and the English club Liverpool, made a new swab to detect the Covid-19 virus, but its result was positive,” Egyptian FA said in a statement in Arabic.

Asymptomatic

Earlier, Salah had tested positive for the virus on November 13. Egyptian FA, at the time, had said that the Liverpool forward is asymptomatic.

“The medical swab conducted on our national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, was infected with the coronavirus, after his test came positive, although he does not suffer from any symptoms, while the other members of the team tested negative and our international star underwent the medical protocol after coordinating the doctor of the team,” EFA had said in a statement in Arabic.

I’d like to thank everyone for the supportive messages and well wishes. I’m confident I’ll be back on the field soon 💪 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) November 17, 2020

Salah on Tuesday tweeted: “I’d like to thank everyone for the supportive messages and well wishes. I’m confident I’ll be back on the field soon.”

Source: ANI