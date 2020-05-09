UP: Mohammad Ghazi, former MLA distributes ration packets

Uttar Pradesh: In this tough time of COVID-19 lockdown, the nation has seen many philanthropists, good people who spend their earnings to feed the poor.

This lockdown has affected the poor most. The one, who used to earn his bread on daily basis, now struggling to get one time meal.

In Uttar Pradesh, Mohammed Ghazi, a former MLA has decided to feed every poor in his constituency. He makes sure that no one can sleep empty stomach in his constituency.

He is distributing 10 kuntals of rice and wheat flour on daily basis since the lockdown start. And this ration kits are distributed among all the poor people without discriminating their religion.

Source: Siasat News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.