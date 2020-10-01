Mohammad Shami undergoes cupping therapy, shares photo

Dubai: Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami went for cupping therapy. Sharing his photo, the cricketer wrote, “after cupping feeling so relax?”.

Mohammad Shami shares views after cupping therapy

Soon after he shared the photographs, netizens started reacting. One of them wrote, “This looks scary!”. Another person wrote, “Kya bat hai bhai ab aur bhi wicket milega aap ko”.

A person by name, ‘faizanfajju123’ wrote, “Bhot Behtreen Janab Bilkul Shami Bhai Ye Huzoor Ki Sunnat Hai Hijama. Aur Isko Sunnat Karke Ada Karoge Toh Pura Faida Milega”

Seven wickets in three matches

Meanwhile, Mohammad Shami who is in Kings XI Punjab team took seven wickets in three matches of the current season of IPL.

Quarantine period in UAE

Earlier, Shami threw light on the six-day quarantine period after reaching UAE. He said the six days inside the hotel room was harder for him.

“Four months have been difficult for everyone, be it sportsman or a normal person. Thank god I had the facilities to do my own training. When we came here (UAE) and got quarantined, these six days felt more difficult than those four months because in those months I was training myself, helped the needy and was busy in activities. But in these six days, I have felt how difficult those four months must have been for people.