Mohammed Ali Shabbir inaugurates Turkish-Mughal style mosque in Medak

Hyderabad: ‘Bee Jaan Bee Masjid’ at Shivnoor, Narsingi District Medak was inaugurated yesterday by former Minister and Ex-Leader of Opposition Mohammed Ali Shabbir along with famous Islamic scholar Maulana Shah Mohammed Jamal-ur-Rehman and other local scholars. On this occasion, the foundation stone for a Quran research center was also laid.

Speaking to the media representatives, Mohammed Ali Shabbir informed that the mosque Bee Jaan Bee is located at National Highway 44. Construction of a Quran research center, a hospital, and other facilities are in the offing at this area of 14 acres. This mosque is constructed in Turkish Mughal style. Another similar style mosque is found in Afghanistan.

“This mosque shall refresh those motorists passing through the highway to Bodhan, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Adilabad as they can find the washroom and ablution facilities to offer their prayers. The heirs of Ghouri clan, Shahid Ghouri, and Manzur Ghouri not only provided the land for the mosque and other facilities but played an important role in its construction,” said the former Minister.

In his discourse earlier, Maulana Shah Jamal-ur-Rehman exhorted the believers to maintain peace and amity in the society and prayed for the welfare and progress of the people. Some of the prominent guests who attended this inauguration were MLC member Farooq Hussain, Architect Mohammed Anis, Nawab Ahmed Alam Khan, Nawab Barkat Alam Khan, Masqati Group Chairman Irfan Masqati, Rafeeq Yemani (Aga Khan Foundation), and other local personalities.