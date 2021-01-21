Mohammed Lateef Khan to speak at 13th Ed leadership international conference

Hyderabad: Mohammed Lateef Khan, Chairman and managing director of Hyderabad based MS Education Academy will speak at 13th Ed leadership international conference.

The conference which will be organized by the Global Education & Training Institute (GETI) is scheduled to be held from January 21 to 24, 2021.

The chief guests of the conference are Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, Dy. CM of UP Dr Dinesh Sharma, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi, Lt. Governor of Puducherry Dr Kiran Bedi and Former Secretary of Education Ministry Anil Swarup.

Speakers from different regions of the world are going to talk during the conference.

Ed leaders can join within zoom whereas teachers and other co-workers can attend on Facebook.

Links for participation will be provided after registration. Registration can be done by visiting the Ed Leadership website (click here).