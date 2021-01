Chicago: A native from Hyderabad Mohammed Omer passes away on January 14 in Chicago.

However, his relatives are waiting for his body from John H Stronger JR Hospital of Cook County for the funeral which might take place on Monday.

The Janazah prayer might take place at 2 PM at Bohemian Cemetery on Monday informed his relative Mukarrum from Chicago.

Omer is survived by his wife and kids in India.