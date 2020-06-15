Mohammed Shami deeply shocked over suicide of Sushant Singh

Mumbai: Indian Cricketer Mohammed Shami wrote that he is deeply shocked over the suicide of well-known Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He tweeted, “Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the loss of #SushantSinghRajput. A fine actor gone too soon. Will always remember our meeting. RIP brother.”

Suicide

On Sunday morning, the actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence.

Clad in a dark t-shirt and grey shorts, Rajput was found hanging by a bedsheet at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police. On learning of the incident, a team of Bandra Police rushed to investigate. After the initial probe at the suicide spot, his body was taken in an ambulance for an autopsy.

Background of Sushant Singh Rajput

Rajput, 34, hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

He was known for his portrayals in TV serials like “Pavitra Rishta”, films “Kai Po Chhe”, “Shuddh Desi Romance”, the biopic “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “Kedarnath” and “Chhichore”, among several others.

