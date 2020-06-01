Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan shares her bold photo

New Delhi: Estranged wife of Indian Cricketer Mohammed Shami, Hasin Jahan shared her bold photo on Instagram account.

After the photo went viral on social media, many netizens start heavily criticizing her.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAz8OYjA0nJ

Hasin Jahan – Mohammed Shami controversy

It may be mentioned that the rift between Hasin Jahan and Mohammed Shami appeared for the time two year back. In 2018, Jahan shared screenshots of Shami’s alleged chats with other women.

Later, she leveled serious allegations against Mohammed Shami and his family members. She had filed a police complaint against the cricketer and his family. The matter had also reached court.

After a few months, she tried to stay in Shami’s house, however, Amroha Police took her into custody.

Hasin Jahan enters modeling profession

On the career side, Jahan has joined modeling and acting profession.

Jahan is usually criticized for her posts on social media. Now, after sharing her revealing photograph on Instagram, many netizens started trolling her.

Some of them even appreciated Mohammed Shami’s decision to stay away from her.

In the post, Jahan wrote, “Kal tu kuch nhi tha to mai pak thi aj tu kuch ban gaya to mai napak ho gayi, jhut burkha dal kar beparda sach ko mita nahi sakta.magarmach ki ansu kuch dino ka hi sahara hota hai. Picture model hasin jahan with cricketer Shami Ahmad”.

Reacting over it, one of the netizens wrote, “Ab yhi aukat reh gyi h jo nngi ho k dikha rahi h”.

Another person wrote, ” Besharmi ki to hadd ho gai….”.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.