Mohammedan Sporting rope in forward Subhash Singh

Kolkata, Sep 6 : Mohammedan Sporting Club completed the signing of experienced forward Singam Subhash Singh as the Black Panthers add depth to their squad ahead of their 2020-2021 2nd Division League qualifier campaign.

Singh, who turned out for Neroca FC last season, arrived in Kolkata on Sunday afternoon.

Singh, who played locally before joining the Sports Authority of India – Manipur before playing for Eastern Sporting Union in the Manipur State League, was welcomed by Athletic Secretary Hasnain Ahmed at Dum Dum Airport.

A versatile attacker, Singh started his career at Air India in 2009, before stints at East Bengal, Salgaocar FC, Pune FC, Bharat FC, Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, Shillong Lajong, Neroca FC and Real Kashmir.

Mohammedan will be his third club in Kolkata, with the 30-year-old having already turned out for other two city giants in the past.

Having touched down at NSB International Airport, an excited Singh said: “I am delighted to sign for Mohammedan Sporting Club. It’s a great club with top players and passionate fans. I have a bond with the city and that is something that I look forward to returning to. I want to score goals for the club and help the club to qualify for I-League.

“When I got the offer from Mohammedan Sporting Club, I didn’t hesitate for one moment that I want to be here. I am excited for the new challenge, I will be giving one hundred percent every time I am on the pitch,” he added.

Source: IANS

