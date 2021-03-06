Mohan Bhagwat, Bhaiyyaji Joshi get Covid jab

New Delhi, March 6 : Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi took the first dose of Corona vaccine on Saturday at the National Cancer Institute in Nagpur.

The third phase of Covid vaccination in India started from March 1 in which people over 60 years and those above 45 with comorbidities will get the jab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers along with top government officials have received the first dose of vaccine in the third phase.

