Mohit and Addite Malik expecting first child

Mumbai, Dec 22 : Telly couple Mohit and Addite Malik are all set to become parents for the first time. Their baby is due in May next year.

The couple took to social media to announce the news as they posed for a picture with Addite flaunting her baby bump.

“As I place my hand on you… I say thankyou ..for choosing us ! Thank you lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now . Thank you thank you thank you … so happy to share this with everyone . As we grow from 2 to 3 . It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love,” Mohit wote.

In the image, Mohit is seen cradling Addite’s baby bump.

Addite also used Instagram to share several photographs of her pregnant self.

“God knew even before we knew that we needed you..Our souls met.. Let’s grow together. Baby Malik,” she wrote with one image.

She captioned another image writing: “Waheguru”.

On one, she wrote: “Time to grow up @mohitmalik1113 #BabyMalik.”

The couple met on the sets of “Banoo Main Teri Dulhan”. After dating for a few months, they got married in 2010.

