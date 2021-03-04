Mohit of Indian Navy bags Rings and Peg Tent Pegging gold

Greater Noida, March 4 : Mohit Kumar of the Indian Navy bagged gold in the Rings and Peg Tent Pegging event of the National Equestrian Championship here on Thursday.

Amit Kumar from Chandigarh police and Amit Chettri of the Indo Tibetan Border Police won silver and the bronze respectively.

In all, 23 teams, including Indian Navy, Assam Rifles, Presidents Body Guard, Punjab Police, Chandigarh Police, 61st Cavalry, Haryana Police, Gujarat Team, Western Command, and Northern Command, are competing.

A total of 50-plus international riders, more than 250 Indian riders, and more than 300 horses are expected to participate at the Penta Grand 2021.

National Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship is a part of the Penta Grand 2021, which includes World Cup Qualifiers for Equestrian Tent Pegging, Asian Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship, the Half Million Cup, and the Noida Horse Show, being held at the Gautam Buddha University Sports Stadium, Greater Noida, between from March 3 and 14.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.