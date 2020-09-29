Moinabad Rape Case: Shabbir Ali slams KTR, Mahmood Ali for inaction

Hyderabad: Former Minister & ex-Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir has strongly condemned IT Minister K. Tarakarama Rao and Home Minister Mahmood Ali for inept handling of rape and murder case of a young girl in Moinabad Police limits.

“Minister KTR, who is also the Working President of the ruling TRS party, Tweets about everything on earth. But he decided to stay ignorant of a brutal rape and alleged murder of a minor girl on September 25 in Moinabad as the main accused was a TRS leader.

Why did he not issue a statement on the first day directing the police officials to take stringent action against the rapist and murderer?” he asked.

Shabbir also slammed Home Minister Mahmood Ali for inaction. He said Mahmood Ali must realise that being a minister does not mean that he/she must spend his/her whole time praising the Chief Minister.

“As a Home Minister, Mahmood Ali should’ve met the family members of the victim. He should’ve held a meeting with the senior police officials to give them clear instructions that they should act as per law and does not spare the perpetrator irrespective of his political affiliation with the TRS.

But, as always, Mahmood Ali kept hiding behind Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s portrait and took no action,” he said.

The former minister alleged that the TRS Ministers tried to shield the alleged rapist as he belonged to their party.

He said that the police initially tried to hush up the case by registering a case of suicide and even claimed that she resorted to the extreme step due to stomach pain. However, due to the timely intervention of Congress leaders the sections were altered.

“On learning about the incident, Hyderabad City Congress Minorities Department Chairman Sameer Waliullah, TPCC Spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin and other leaders rushed to the victim’s house and gathered details from the family members.

They immediately gave a representation to the Moinabad SHO asking for a detailed and fair probe. It was due to their representation that the police registered the case for rape and abettment for suicide.

I spoke to DCP Shamshabad N. Prakash Reddy and complained that the police were trying to go soft on the accused. Again on Monday, Congress leader & ex-MP Konda Vishveshwar Reddy staged a dharna and met the DCP which eventually resulted in police altering the Section to Nirbhaya Act and Juvenile Justice Act,” he said.

Shabbir Ali said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao should be ashamed of his leaders who tried to protect an alleged rapist as the victim was a poor girl belonging to the minority community. “We are still not satisfied with the action taken by the police.