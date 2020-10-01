Moinabad rape case;victim’s sister deposes before the court

Hyderabad: The investigation into Moinabad rape case is taking pace after the younger sister of the deceased victim on Thursday recorded her statement before the magistrate.

A team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police RajendranagarK Ashok Chakravarthy had escorted the victim’s sister to the LB Nagar at Ranga Reddy.

On the requisition made by the police, the magistrate recorded the statement of the girl who is one of the important witness in the case. According to the sources, the procedure of recording of the statement was in-camera.

The witness has narrated all the facts leading to the sexual assault and suicide of the 20 year old girl . On September 25, a Muslim girl resident of Himayath Nagar under Moinabad police station limits ended life after a rowdy sheeter Madhu Yadav sexually assaulted her.

A case under Nirbhaya Act was filed against him and he has been sent to judicial remand.