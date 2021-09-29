Moinabad realtor fined Rs 4 Lakh for cutting 65 trees

Hyderabad: A real estate company in Moinabad was fined Rs 4 lakh by the Telangana Forest department for cutting down trees at its site without seeking permission.

Forest officials informed that the developers located at Chilkur of Moinabad Mandal in Ranga Reddy district chopped down 65 trees on its site without seeking mandatory permission from the Forest department.

The forest department inspected the site after complaints from local residents and found the developer guilty of illegal activity. The developer has been fined Rs 4 lakh under the Water Land and Trees (WALTA) Act and the company was directed to plant saplings and protect them.