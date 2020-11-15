Molly Strano becomes first player to scalp 100 wickets in WBBL

Sydney: Melbourne Renegades spinner Molly Strano on Sunday became the first player to bag 100 wickets in the Women’s Big Bash League.

Strano achieved the feat against Melbourne Stars at Sydney Showground Stadium. The 28-year-old returned with the figures of 2-38 in her four overs.

Stars skipper Meg Lanning and Mignon du Preez played knocks of 40-run each and guided their side to a total of 165/8 in 20 overs.

Natalie Sciver (24) and Alana King (27) added some quick runs in the end and crossed the 150-run mark.

Ella Hayward bagged four wickets while Makinley Blows clinched two wickets.

Jess Jonassen is the second-highest wicket-taker with 85 wickets to her name followed by Sarah Aley (84 wickets), Marizanne Kapp (83 wickets) and Nicola Carey (82 wickets).

On Saturday, New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine became the first player to cross the 100 sixes mark in the tournament’s history.

She achieved the feat against Melbourne Renegades at the Spotless Stadium. Devine played an unbeaten knock of 77 runs to take Perth Scorchers over the line by nine wickets and 31 balls to spare.

During her innings, Devine smashed three sixes and as a result, she went past the 100 sixes mark in WBBL.

Source: ANI