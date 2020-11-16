Monday Meme: Deepika Padukone compares her Diwali outfit to ‘kaju katli’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who is quite active on social media enjoys her huge fan following and often shares adorable photos with hubby Ranveer Singh, fan arts, stunning pictures from her photoshoots and more.

Recently, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a hilarious meme where she compared her Diwali outifit with desi sweet, Kaju Katli. The post was a combo of two pictures. On the left was a plate of kaju katli and on the right was Deepika’s picture from Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Diwali party on Friday. The actress wore white Gharara for Diwali bash.

Deepika Padukone described as herself as “kaju katli pro max”. Check out her Instagram story here:

For unversed, Siddhant hosted a Diwali bash for his close friends. Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday were papped as they arrived at his residence. For the unversed, the trio will be seen sharing screen space in Shakun Batra’s upcoming film which completed its Goa shooting schedule.

On Saturday, Deepika Padukone shared two beautiful unseen pictures from Italy wishing her hubby Ranveer Singh. “Two peas in a pod…Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh .You complete me,” she wrote.

She even shared a beautiful pic with Ranveer on Diwali, as she extended warm greetings to fans on the joyous occasion. Ranveer decided to go traditional as he wore an orange kurta while Deepika looked absolutely pretty in a red saree. They were all smiles while the picture was being clicked.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in 83. The film also features Deepika’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone has also been roped in for Nag Ashwin’s film with Prabhas.