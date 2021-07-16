Money earned from land sale to be used for public welfare: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said the money earned through auction of government lands in the state will be spent for public welfare.

He said the government earned Rs 2,000 crore through auction of about 50 acres of land in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The state government has set a target of mobilising Rs 20,000 crore through sale of government lands during 2021-22.

Addressing a meeting at Telangana Bhavan to formally welcome former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader L. Ramana into Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said Telangana has a bright future.

Recalling his prediction that if granted statehood, Telangana will become the wealthiest state, he pointed out that the employees in Telangana were receiving highest salaries in the country.

He claimed that the state is number one in per capita power consumption. “Farmers in the state are happy. Ever since we brought Dharani portal, there are no land disputes,” he said.

The TRS chief said Telangana of his dream was becoming a reality. He said people in every village were benefiting from various schemes.

Stating that Telangana suffered injustice in irrigation sector due to “criminal negligence” in united Andhra Pradesh, KCR said that six months before the formation of Telangana, they discussed how to rebuild Telangana.

Schemes like Mission Kakatiya were prepared in the presence of Professor Jayashankar and R. Vidyasagar Rao. He claimed that this scheme is now being successfully implemented.

The Chief Minister also promised to provide political representation to weavers. Claiming that the government took several measures for the development of weavers, he said still a lot need to be done so that the community lives a life of dignity.

KCR said an insurance scheme on the lines of Rythu Bima will be implemented for weavers.

Pointing out that weavers from Warangal district are working in Gujarat’s Surat, he said officials were sent to Surat to study their problems. If textile industry is encouraged, they are ready to return to state, he said.

KCR said a mega textile park is being set up over 1,000 acres in Warangal, and industrialists are coming forward to invest in this. One company has expressed its willingness to invest Rs 3,000 crore.

He said that Ramana joined the TRS to contribute for the development of Telangana. He said he was happy that a disciplined person like Ramana has joined the TRS, and assured that Ramana and others who joined the TRS would be provided suitable posts.

The Chief Minister since weavers have no political representation, the TRS will use services of Ramana to provide benefits of various schemes to the community.

Ramana last week resigned from the TDP and joined the TRS. He was the President of the TDP’s Telangana unit.