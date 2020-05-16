Hyderabad: The South West Monsoon is likely to arrive in Telangana after June 10 sources in the India Meteorological Department informed.

Normally the onset of Monsoon over Telangana is June 6 with a loud or minus of fee days. But this year the onset of Monsoon is likely to arrive on June 10 Met Official informed.

Although it is difficult to forecast the onset of Monsoon over Telangana till such time it had made a landfall on Kerala.

Meanwhile, the monsoon onset over Kerala this year is likely to be on 5th June.

They informed that this year, the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed as compared to the normal date of onset of 1st June.

Hyderabad rainfall on Saturday, lead to stagnant water on roads. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

The advance of the southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterizing the transition from hot and dry season to a rainy season.

Weather forecast of Hyderabad on Saturday

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds very likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana till May 20: IMD

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds very likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana till May 20: IMD



At present, a well-marked Low-Pressure Area lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal & neighborhood. It is very likely to concentrate on a Depression over the same region during the next 12 hours and further intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over central parts of south Bay of Bengal by 16th May evening.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.