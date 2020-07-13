Monsoon innovation: Bluetooth portable umbrella makes life easy

Hussain Saify

Bluetooth’s umbrella feature can now save your phone from getting wet and your pocket from getting burnt. The feature enables the user to take calls just by a click button given on the umbrella.

The umbrella is a product of Alappuzha, a Kerala based Poppy umbrella mart. It enables the users to take a call while stuck in the rain, making it easy as opening an umbrella. It can be connected to your mobile phone via Bluetooth or WiFi to receive calls.

The gadget enables you to take calls and listen to music while you mobile phone is still in your pocket or bag.

The portable umbrella comes with a replaceable battery which can last for about a year or two depending on the usage. The Umbrella is required to be placed 30 meters from the mobile maximum to make use of its service.

To add upon this, it comes with nano speakers and a 2 GB memory card which gives good entertainment to users.

It also has a small drawback that phone calls can be heard by the people, so it is up to the users to be cautious about their secrecy.

Popy’s marketing manager Antony Isaac says this model that costs Rs 1,950 per piece got a good run.

Popy, a well reputed firm based in Kerala claims to have around 200 models in the market and has a command over more than 40 per cent of the 70-lakh piece in Kerala’s Umbrella market.

The umbrella weighs just 28 grams and is made up of thin filament yarn, carbon ribs and aluminum handle is one such creation.

The umbrella in the market today is claimed to be an effort of two years of research by the firm.