Monsoon session of Telangana State Assembly to start from September seventh

Key decisions are expected to be made in the upcoming Monsoon session in the state.

By Hussain Saify Updated: 18th August 2020 7:33 pm IST

Hyderabad: The decision of starting the monsoon session of the legislative assembly from September 7 came as a result of Chief Minister K. Chandra Shekhar Rao having a discussion with Cabinet colleagues on Monday.

The session, in which introduction of key policies in the state, is expected to last 15 -20 days.

The Chief Minister has instructed Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Legislative Assembly Secretary Narasimhacharyulu to look after the COVID norms as sessions are organized.

