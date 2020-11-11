Moon, Biden to hold talks over phone soon: Official

Seoul, Nov 11 : South Korean President Moon Jae-in is planning to hold a telephonic conversation with US President-elect Joe Biden, this week, a Cheong Wa Dae official said on Wednesday.

Cheong Wa Dae is “coordinating a time (for Moon and Biden) to have a phone call tomorrow,” the official told reporters.

Moon and Biden are expected to exchange thoughts on a wide range of bilateral issues, including Seoul’s Korean Peninsula peace process initiative, strengthening of their alliance through an expansion of economic cooperation and other areas, such as measures against climate change, Yonhap news agency reported.

The President on Sunday sent a congratulatory message to Biden and US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris through Twitter, expressing expectations for joint efforts to develop Seoul-Washington ties.

Moon also stated on Monday that his government will have “multi-sided” communication with Biden in order to ensure that there is no “vacuum” in the alliance and the Korea peace process.

Source: IANS

