More rain expected in Telangana

Hyderabad: After a long spell of heat in the state, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory in Telangana regarding good rainfall.

In past one week temperatures were as much as 35 degrees Celsius much higher, touching five degrees above normal.

According to Indian Meterogical Department it is forecasted that many places in Telangana are likely to experience thunderstorms and rains from Thursday to Monday. It is expected to cause a low pressure over west-central Bay of Bengal on the shores of Andhra coast.