More recoveries than new corona cases in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 14 : Telangana continues to see more recoveries from Covid-19 than the new infections.

A total of 1,918 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours while 1,446 people were infected, officials said on Wednesday.

The state’s recovery rate climbed further to 88.45 per cent against the national average of 87 per cent.

The new cases took the cumulative tally to 2,16,238.

Eight more people succumbed to the virus during the period, pushing the death to 1,241.

The fatality rate remains at 0.57 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent.

Officials said percentage of deaths due to Covid-19 was 44.96 while remaining 55.04 had co-morbidities.

The active cases stand at 23,728 including 19,413 in home/institutional isolation.

During the last 24 hours, 40,056 tests were conducted. Of this 36,619 samples were tested in government-run laboratories and 3,437 in private. According to a media bulletin from the office of the director of public health and family welfare, of the total samples 17,624 were primary and 4,806 were secondary.

With this the cumulative number of samples tested have gone up to 36,64,152.

Seventeen government-run laboratories, 44 private laboratories and 1076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 98,445. The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Out of 2,16,238 total positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,51,367) were asymptomatic while remaining 30 per cent (64,871) were symptomatic.

Of the new cases registered during last 24 hours, Greater Hyderabad accounted for 252 cases.

Rangareddy district recorded second highest number of cases at 135 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (131), Karimnagar (74), Bhadradri Kothagudem (59),Nalgonda (58), Khammam (52) and Kamareddy (43).

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of those tested positive so far are in the age group of 21-50 years while 22.91 are above 51 years of age. Those below 20 years are 13.18 per cent.

Officials said 64.64 per cent of those tested positive were male while the remaining 38.37 per cent were female.

The data also shows most of the beds in government and private hospitals treating Covid patients are vacant.

Out of total 8,792 beds in 62 government-run Covid hospitals, 7,017 are vacant.

A total 228 private hospitals treating Covid patients have 9,094 beds, of which 6,554 are vacant.

